Father of 5 killed while breaking up fight hours after sister’s funeral

Keydra Manns
·3 min read

“They need to get a handle on these guns. Try to get some of the guns off the street,’ said the victim’s mother

Just hours after attending his sister’s funeral, Earl Simmons was shot for attempting to break up a fight, per ABC 6. It was also his 54th birthday.

Simmons was in the Schenley Drive neighborhood and was shot around 8:24 p.m on March 26. Officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He passed away at 8:53 p.m, according to PEOPLE.

“They need to get a handle on these guns. Try to get some of the guns off the street. Too many people are dying from guns,” said Simmons’ mother, Betty Simmons-Williams.

Earl Simmons Image: Facebook
Earl Simmons Image: Facebook

Read More: Police contacted after Ohio State’s Liddell receives threats

Witnesses say Simmons was breaking up a fight before “several weapons were fired” and one of the bullets struck Simmons “fatally wounding him,” according to a statement from the Columbus Police Department.

Before the tragic altercation, Simmons was preparing for relatives to stop by to celebrate his birthday. His sister is pleading for answers.

“I just need help to find out who killed my brother. Why did they kill my brother? They didn’t have no right to kill my brother,” said Jacqueline Burley. “We need help on this. We need closure.”

At this time there are no leads on those involved in the shooting but the family says their faith is helping them get through the tragedy.

“One of the best people you want to meet. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was that type of person. Just a fun-loving person,” said Simmons’ cousin, Ted Crome.

He adds, “It is extremely tough on the family. We trust and pray almighty God, and we put our trust and faith in Him, that is what keeps us going day by day.”

Read More: Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

As reported by theGrio, a Texas girl was also a recent victim of gun violence.

According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder.

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez, who recalled to KPRC how he’d often see Means around the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, said the suspected shooter “knocked on the door and he was like, ‘Oh, can you check if you have water coming down, because the little girl clogged the toilet.’”

Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex. He said he also heard someone banging on a car and someone saying “Get out of here. Get out of here!”

He continued to KPRC, “He went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Earline House, Walker’s grandmother. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

This incident comes not yet a week after another tragic loss for the family, who are related to Porschia Branch, the 28-year-old victim of the fatal March 14 car crash in which Branch’s three children also perished, according to KPRC.

Additional reporting by Jamal A. Hansberry

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Father of 5 killed while breaking up fight hours after sister’s funeral appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Police still search for motive after man kills his parents, 2 other people

    Baltimore County police are trying to find out why a 27-year-old man killed his parents and two other people.

  • MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd

    Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, testified on the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial that he witnessed Chauvin use a “blood choke” on George Floyd and described the arrest as being “torture.” “I watched the position 1) of where the position of the knee was on the neck, 2) what body movements was going on while the knee was on the neck and 3) what was the condition of George Floyd as he was going through this torture,” Williams testified. “I felt the officer on top was shimmying to actually get the final choke in while he was on top.” Williams explained that a blood choke “specifically attacks the side of the neck and particularly cuts off the circulation of your arteries and stops the blood flowing from the top of your head to the bottom of your head.” “Sometimes you could get in a blood choke and not know you’re in a blood choke until you’re unconscious,” he added. Also Read: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial: How to Watch and Livestream Williams said he heard Floyd repeatedly say his stomach hurt, his head hurt and that his breathing was increasingly getting labored as he was in a chokehold, and that “no one” checked Floyd’s pulse. He also said Tou Thao, another officer at the scene, blamed drugs for Floyd’s reaction to the chokehold. “It pissed me off more because that wasn’t the case,” Williams said. Williams said the police officers at the scene should have known the harm they were causing, given that many of them also trained alongside him at the Minnesota Martial Arts Academy. Monday’s proceedings ended early after the live video feed of the courtroom cut out unexpectedly. Williams is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday. Read original story MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd At TheWrap

  • RHOA 's Drew Sidora Shades LaToya Ali Over Season 13 Reunion Drama

    On Monday, March 29’s all-new E! News' Daily Pop, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora sounded off on some season 13 reunion drama.

  • Swiss banker to Venezuelan kleptocrats becomes star witness

    Matthias Krull pulls up his pant leg and slides a gardening shear on the ankle monitor that for two years has been a constant reminder of his crimes. With a court order in hand, and a child’s voice echoing from the next room, the former Swiss banker snips the hard plastic — releasing a torrent of emotion as he contemplates his past mistakes and hopes for rebuilding what, until his arrest, had been a charmed life. “Physically, I got used to it, but psychologically it’s liberating,” Krull said from the living room of his rented home in a leafy Miami suburb.

  • Summer-like heat to sizzle across Southwest

    The weather across the United States will be the tale of two seasons from one coast to the other this week. As winter fights back in the eastern U.S., it will begin to feel more summerlike across much of the Southwest. In Southern California, gusty Santa Ana winds will accompany building heat, sparking a heightened fire threat after the reprieve during the winter. By the start of the new month, record-high temperatures will be challenged in some spots of the Southwest. Southern California will be the first area to experience the building warmth. "A storm moving through the Rockies will actually deliver a little bit of a cooldown to parts of the interior West for the first couple of days of the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said. "However, as high pressure builds into the mountain West late Monday into Tuesday, it will lead to gusty offshore winds throughout much of California, which will bring increasing warmth across the state as well." In areas of Southern California typically prone to Santa Ana winds, frequent gusts of 45-55 mph can be expected from Tuesday into early Wednesday. Locally higher gusts will be funneled through some mountain passes and canyons. Temperatures will rise as the winds blow downward toward the coast, with many areas along the coast expected to climb into the 80s. The dry winds and building warmth will lead to an increased fire threat across Southern California. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Bouts of rain and cooler weather" helped to lower the fire threat during a few episodes of Santa Ana winds during the winter, LoBiondo said. "Now that we're seeing higher temperatures accompanying the dry winds again, the fire threat will also begin increasing." Gusty winds will also buffet interior portions of the Southwest, causing a high fire danger to develop early this week across the mountains of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico. Despite moderate drought conditions persisting along much of the California coast, portions of California had significant drought improvement thanks to rounds of rain over the winter. Much of the interior Southwest remain in the grips of extreme or exceptional drought, which will play a role in the increased fire risk. By the middle and latter part of the week, warmth will begin to expand throughout the Southwest, with some locales challenging record high temperatures. Thursday will be the hottest day for coastal areas of Central and Southern California before onshore flow and marine influences bring temperatures back down. Temperatures in parts of the Los Angeles Basin are expected to climb into the 90s on Thursday. The record to beat in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday is 93 set back in 1985. The last 90-degree reading in downtown Los Angeles was on Nov. 16 of 2020. Anaheim, California, where the Los Angeles Angels will be hosting their Major League Baseball home opener, is forecast to reach a high in the low 90s Thursday afternoon. Normal high temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. However, by the evening first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. PDT, AccuWeather forecasters predict temperatures to cool into the lower 80s. For interior portions of the Southwest, heat will peak from Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above normal for most areas. Phoenix may have a shot at the first 100-degree reading of the year this weekend. The Valley of the Sun last reached the century mark on Oct. 16, 2020. If Phoenix were to reach 100 this weekend, it would be the third-earliest 100-degree temperature on record, but it will also fall well after of the earliest 100 recording that occurred on March 26, 1988. May 11 is the average date that Phoenix records its first triple-digit temperature. Las Vegas will also take a run at 90 degrees for the first time this year and could challenge record highs as well this weekend. The record to beat Saturday is 91, while on Sunday, it's 94, both from 1961. Las Vegas last reached 90 on Oct.19, 2020. The first 90-degree high in Las Vegas doesn't normally happen until April 18. Those looking to get outdoors for the weekend will want to be sure to stay hydrated and take measures to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially after weathering the cooler winter months. The taste of summerlike weather will be short-lived, however. "Cooler, stormier weather will return to the West Coast for the first full week of April," AccuWeather Lead Long-range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Southern California into the Southwest will likely stay dry, with temperatures trending back toward normal in interior areas and below normal near the coast," Pastelok said. Areas farther north, including central and northern parts of California, will turn unsettled with rain showers and even the potential for mountain snow. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Viola Davis & Daughter Genesis, 10, Star in W Magazine Photo Essay Directed by 'Auntie' Regina King

    Regina King directs Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon and their daughter Genesis in the emotional photo essay titled Black Americana: A Photo Essay on Love and Pain

  • Nike sues novelty company MSCHF over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' collab

    Lil Nas X and MSCHF released a collaboration sneaker using the Nike Air Max 97 with satanic-inspired details and a single drop of human blood in each shoe. Nike is suing for trademark infringement.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both battled pneumonia while shooting 'Black Widow,' director says

    "Black Widow" director Cate Shortland said the shoot, which took place in Norway, the UK, the US, and Morocco, was like "being in the army."

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

    Follow latest updates

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal shipBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge