Father of 5 murdered in Hickory while picking up his children, family says

Family members say a father was shot and killed while going to pick up his children in Hickory on Monday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments along South Center Street, near Highway 70.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty could see cameras across the street from where the father of five was shot and killed. Eyewitnesses told Faherty as many as a dozen shots were fired.

ALSO READ: Gastonia police release timeline in Eastridge Mall shooting

Pinky Sims showed Faherty where her brother, Shanelle Blackburn, was shot and killed. She said he had just stepped out of an apartment when someone opened fire.

“My heart fell,” Sims said. “My heart dropped.”

Her sister, Evelyn McRae, showed Faherty photos of the 35-year-old.

Family members say a father was shot and killed while going to pick up his children in Hickory on Monday.

The murder comes less than two weeks after another deadly daytime shooting happened two blocks away. In that incident, a teenager was killed.

“I wish they would put the guns down and stop this violence,” Sims said. “It don’t make no sense. What happened putting hands up in the day when they would just fight.”

“He was a good father to his kids,” McRae said. “And he was getting ready to go get his kids and then they did this to him.”

Police in Hickory said violent crime is on the rise across the country.

ALSO READ: Man accused of shooting into homes dies in custody from suspected medical episode, CMPD says

Faherty spotted both the police chief and the sheriff in Catawba County at the shooting Monday afternoon. Police spent hours collecting evidence but are hoping eyewitnesses also come forward in the case.

Family members said Blackburn was the second person in their family who has been killed in a shooting.

“This is the second brother that we got killed to gun violence,” McRae said. “Something has got to give.”

Channel 9 is waiting to see if police release any surveillance images from the cameras there. Investigators did not have information about a suspect or suspects.

Breaking Hickory- police on the scene of a shooting at Blue Ridge Heights apartments in southwest Hickory. Investigators are telling me one person with life threatening injuries. The police chief and deputy chief are here now. Watch channel 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/mkzObcs0n2 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 13, 2022

(WATCH BELOW: Five teens charged after shooting into car and fleeing police in Rock Hill, police say)