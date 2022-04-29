Father of 5-year-old who shot himself also charged for drugs found in home

Apr. 29—A father is facing a felony charge and a 5-year-old child is recovering from a gunshot wound after an accidental shooting Wednesday night at Middletown residence, according to police.

Middletown officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue about 7:11 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound. They found a boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. The child was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment and later flow to an area children's hospital.

The investigation determined the boy was playing with a gun he found in his father's bedroom, and he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged with felony endangering children. On Thursday, Enamorado was also charged with drug abuse fentanyl and possession of drug instruments as a result of a search of the house.

Nelson said Enamorado was away from his house for about a hour when the boy shot himself in the right leg with a 9 millimeter handgun. The boy's 14-year-old brother and two other juveniles were in the house at the time.

"The brother called his father who called 911," Nelson said. He added Enamorado was at a local store shopping for items for work when the incident happened.

According to Middletown Municipal Court documents, Enamorado admitted to detectives he left the gun unsecured inside the bedroom when he left the home.

Enamorado hired attorney Frank Schiavone III and was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Middletown Municipal Court. He remains in jail without. A preliminary hearing is set for May 4.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Bender 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.