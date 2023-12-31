This father of 6 died in a Phoenix crash, but his memory lives on with organ donations

Jamison Davis, a military man and father of six, was killed in a tragic four-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. The loss has hit his family hard.

However, they take some solace in knowing that parts of his body that have been donated are living on in others.

Melanie Gonzales is the best friend of Jamison's wife, Rachael, and had known him for 10 years. She said the situation has been difficult to watch her friend face.

"It was a nightmare," Gonzales said. "Just to watch your best friend deal with that. ... Honestly, it's just heartbreaking."

Gonzales said the family did not know about the crash that ultimately took his life until after Davis had already undergone brain surgery because he was identified as a John Doe at the hospital.

Rachael Davis, his wife, knew that something was wrong when she tracked her husband's cellphone and saw that it was in a tow yard. She and Gonzales made calls and found out that Davis was involved in a crash at about 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Anthem Way.

They rushed to the hospital that night to find that Davis had suffered excessive brain bleeding and multiple fractures.

"That's when everything started hitting her," Gonzales said "We sat there for four or five days just watching him, and then finally on the 22nd, he was brain dead."

'I don't think I've ever met someone like him'

Davis was the father of six children and a veteran of the Army. Gonzales said he was a fun-loving guy who brightened the room in any situation.

"He was a goofball," Gonzales said. "He always knew how to handle and play with the kids. I don't think I've ever met someone like him who was a kid inside an adult's body."

Davis was the sole provider for the family and did whatever he could to make sure they were well cared for.

"He always tried to do better for his family," Gonzales said. "Wherever the money was, he would try to learn it and just go with it, and he was successful. ... He worked a lot of (late) nights, so there were times when all the babies were in their bedrooms, and every night each one was carried and tucked into bed."

Part of Davis developing that heroic role for his family was due to his time in the military. He was in the Army for three and a half years — it was one of his proudest achievements.

"His biggest pride was driving (his) car around with a veteran's license plate," Gonzales said.

Davis' organs donated to others

Though Davis died, his body still lives on. His heart, liver and kidney have been donated to others in need of transplants. Gonzales said that helping others even after death was only fitting for Davis.

"That's honestly just taking heroism from the Army and bringing it to his own life until the very end," Gonzales said. "The heart was the biggest one for Rachael. She needed to know that he was still present in somebody else."

Davis family members have had their lives turned upside down, especially as he was their sole provider.

A GoFundMe account was created on behalf of Rachael Davis to help support the family. It has garnered more than $44,000 in donations.

"He would be there for anybody," Gonzales said. "I don't think there's one person he wouldn't put his stuff down to go help."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Father of 6 killed in Phoenix crash helps others with organ donations