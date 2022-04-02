Father of 6-month-old Topeka girl charged with murder in her death from blunt force trauma

Murder charges have been filed against the father of a 6-month-old girl who died early Wednesday in Topeka of apparent blunt force trauma injuries inflicted in the 1400 block of S.W. Byron. This photo shows Topeka police on Wednesday afternoon guarding an extended area they said was part of the crime scene in that block.

Murder charges have been filed against the father of a 6-month-old girl who died early Wednesday in Topeka of apparent blunt force trauma injuries, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday.

Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal, 18, was charged with crimes that included first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony or, in the alternative, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, Kagay said.

Jones-McNeal was also charged with three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of child abuse, two counts of domestic battery and one count of child endangerment, he said.

Rescue workers were called early Thursday to 1418 S.W. Byron, Apt. 5, where they arrived about 4:45 a.m., found a 6-month-old girl suffering from blunt-force trauma injuries and tried to save her life, Kagay said.

The child was identified as Brielle Jones by Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

She was taken to a Topeka hospital, where she died an hour later, Kagay said.

The girl's mother was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated, then released, Munoz said. The mother's name was not being made public.

Jones-McNeal was taken into custody at the scene, he said.

Jones-McNeal was booked at 6:10 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records indicated he was being held on a $1 million bond.

