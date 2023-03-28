Father of 6-year-old shot while playing with handgun charged with negligent homicide

The father of the six-year-old shot by his brother in February has been charged with negligent homicide.

According to a press release by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Davonta Michel Sr. 24, has been arrested for the death of his son, Daconta "D.J." Michel Jr. The charge carries a sentence of two to five years in prison at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, Michel Sr. turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish jail in Thibodaux. He was booked with negligent homicide and bail was set at $200,000.

Michel Jr and his 6-year-old brother found the gun unsecured in their father's bedroom in the 2000 block of La. 182, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. The gun fired while the two were playing with it and killed Davonta “D.J.” Michel Jr.

The boys' grandfather, who was home with the children, called 911 about 7:45 p.m. and reported that the boy had been shot, the Sheriff's Office said. The child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The children were home with their grandfather and grandmother; the boys' mom and dad were away when the shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff's Office. All of the family members live together in the house.

