Father of 7 found dead surrounded by 90 shell casings at apartment complex, GA cops say

A Georgia father was killed in a blaze of gunfire at his apartment complex, authorities told multiple news outlets.

A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds when DeKalb Police responded to a call on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at an apartment complex, WAGA-TV reported. Family identified the man as 32-year-old Bruce Gaines Jr., according to the station.

When they arrived that night, police found over 90 shell casings scattered around the scene from several weapons. Multiple cars and structures were also hit by the gunfire, police told WAGA-TV.

According to WSB, the shooting occurred at Glen Hollow Circle in Decatur, and police told the station they believe there was more than one shooter. The investigation is still active, police added, and they believe that the altercation may have stemmed from an argument.

Gaines Jr’s family told WGCL-TV that he died just days before his 33rd birthday when they spoke with reporters on the scene in the early hours Wednesday morning. Gaines Jr’s birthday was Friday, Dec. 31, according to his aunt, Cassie Johnson. He was a father to seven children, she said.

“My last conversation with him was about three or four days ago and he got a birthday coming up so I asked him what he wanted to do and he said I just want to be here,” Johnson told WGCL-TV. ”I’m going to miss my nephew, he was a good kid to me.”

Police found Gaines, Jr. behind the apartment building, according to WSB, and while there were multiple shooters involved, police did not release any information about potential suspects.

McClatchy News reached out to the DeKalb Police for further information but did not received an immediate response.

Mechanic and barbecue chef gives cars to SC families in need just before Christmas

7-year-old girl shot, killed while riding in car with her mom in New Orleans, police say

Store clerks forced at gunpoint to load stolen shoes, cash into vehicle, Arizona cops say