Father, 7-year-old son shot with BB pellets outside kosher Staten Island grocery store in possible hate crime

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the drive-by BB gun shooting of a Jewish father and his 7-year-old son on Staten Island on Sunday.

The child and his father, 32, were outside Island Kosher grocery store on Victory Blvd. near Carmel Ave. in Castleton Corners when a black Ford Mustang rolled by around 4:20 p.m., cops said.

The father-son duo were wearing yarmulkes when the driver fired off the pellets, grazing the boy in the ear and hitting the father in the chest.

The driver of the Mustang — which had no license plates — took off west toward Richmond Ave., police said.

The boy and his father had minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The task force is investigating if the attack was rooted in antisemitism.

There were no immediate arrests.