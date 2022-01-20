The father of an 8-year-old Milwaukee girl is charged in her shooting death, complaint says

Tiana Huddleston, 8, died after being struck by gunfire. Her father has been charged in connection with the shooting death.

The father of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston has been criminally charged with reckless homicide and a weapon charge in the shooting death of his daughter.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Huddleston told detectives he grabbed his gun, checked that the safety was on and that there was nothing in the clip. When Huddleston put the clip back in the gun and squeezed the trigger, the girl was struck in the chest by a bullet.

Tiana was “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Huddleston, 47, told detectives.

The girl's 18-year-old brother called 911 to report the shooting and that Huddleston was on the way to the hospital with Tiana.

Huddleston told police at the hospital that the shooting was an accident.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, doctors approached Huddleston and informed him that Tiana had died.

Huddleston repeatedly told officers and detectives to take him to jail, the complaint said.

Huddleston said he was drinking tequila and volunteered to give a blood sample, the complaint said.

Huddleston's 13-year-old son told detectives his father drinks a lot and was drunk the same day as the shooting.

The next day, Huddleston told detectives he drank two pints of tequila and he wanted to teach the kids a lesson in gun safety and grabbed his gun, removed the clip and ejected a round into Tiana, the complaint said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Huddleston with first-degree reckless homicide, use of dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, Huddleston faces up to 70 years in prison.

Tiana's family held a vigil for the 8-year-old girl outside the residence on Tuesday. The family set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $8,400 for funeral arrangements.

