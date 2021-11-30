Father of 8-week-old baby wanted in connection to infant's death: Court documents

The father of an 8-week-old baby who died over the weekend in Sioux Falls is charged with one count of murder and one count of manslaughter, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The 8-week-old boy was found around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in an apartment at the 3400 block of North Fourth Avenue after police were called because the infant was not breathing, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The infant died at the hospital, Clemens said.

The Minnehaha County coroner found the baby's cause of death was a skull fracture caused by an assault and a contributing factor of death was a lacerated liver, resulting in homicide, according to court documents.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

