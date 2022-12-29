Father, 81, arrested for attempted murder after shooting his daughter in Callahan, deputies say

A father was arrested Monday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan.

Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. He has not yet been booked into the Nassau County Jail as he “is currently receiving medical treatment for unrelated health issues,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

NCSO first responded Monday night to Ratliff Road near Woodbridge Drive after getting reports that a person had been shot.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the person was shot by her 81-year-old father. NCSO said when they arrived, deputies found Hall’s daughter had been shot in the arm and was sitting in front of her vehicle at a former fire station on Ratliff Road.

NCSO found Hall and detained him and deputies later found out that Hall and his daughter got into an argument.

At one point, NCSO said in the release, “Hall reached for his .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in a side table near his chair and fired multiple shots. At least two shots hit a wall in the home and a third shot hit the victim in the shoulder.”

Hall’s daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

