Father abused and killed 4-month-old he was trying to quiet down, Oklahoma police say

The father of a 4-month-old is accused of fatally abusing his son while trying to quiet him down, Oklahoma police say.

Medical staff at a Tulsa hospital reported the infant suffered fractures in the skull, jaw, ribs and legs, bruising on his head and a subconjunctival hemorrhage, according to police. A subconjunctival hemorrhage is described more commonly as a broken blood vessel in the eye, according to Mayo Clinic.

The infant was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Jan. 8 and died Jan. 11, police say.

Daquan White was arrested Jan. 9 on an outstanding warrant, and he told investigators he had committed “dangerous acts on the 4-month-old in an effort to quiet the infant,” according to a Facebook post by Tulsa police.

Public court records did not have an attorney listed for White as of Jan. 18.

The dad is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and child neglect, according to police. His bond is set at $1 million, according to Tulsa County records.

White was convicted of a felony last year, court records show. If convicted on these charges, he would serve at least 10 years to life due to his previous felony conviction, according to Wyatt Law, an Oklahoma law office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

