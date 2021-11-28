Father accidentally kills 11-year-old daughter while hunting, Texas police say

State and county officials are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot by her father while hunting in East Texas on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls “regarding a hunting accident,” a sheriff’s office release said.

“Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease (in Hallsville) … with a high-powered rifle,” according to the release.

As first responders made their way to the scene in Hallsville, they requested an emergency care flight, “but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.”

Escorted by sheriff’s deputies, Hallsville police, and state troopers, an ambulance took the girl to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Hallsville, population around 4,100, is about 7 miles east of Longview.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl died, the sheriff’s release said.

The girl’s name was Daisy Grace Lynn George, an HCSO captain told McClatchy News, adding that her name is being released with the family’s blessing.

Daisy was a sixth-grade student with Hallsville ISD, the captain said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident alongside state Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

