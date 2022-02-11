Father accused of abducting 1-year-old daughter placed into custody, Mint Hill police say

A father accused of abducting his 15-month-old daughter over the weekend was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Wednesday near Pilot Mountain, Mint Hill police said.

An Amber Alert was issued in Mint Hill for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond Saturday and she was later was found safe.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39, was taken to the Surry County Detention Center. Police said he broke into a home on Saturday on Quail Ridge Drive and took his daughter.

In connection with the break-in, Lemmond was charged with felony breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious injury , felony speeding to elude, assault on a female and two counts of child abuse.

Destiny Madison Pack, 24, of Walnut Cove, is accused of helping Lemmond escape police Saturday. Pack was arrested and charged with aiding and abet child abuse and obstruction of justice.

Pack and Lemmond have some type of personal relationship, police said.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.