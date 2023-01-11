Father accused of causing 1-year-old’s third-degree burns, investigators say

A man is in custody after a baby was airlifted to the hospital with third-degree burns, Caldwell County investigators said.

Police said it happened at the Stonewall Square apartments in Lenoir.

Breaking Caldwell Co- a man has been arrested after a one year old was airlifted to the hospital with 3rd degree burns. Police say it happened at the Stonewall Square Apartments. Javion Carr is charged with felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury. pic.twitter.com/B71oqdaW0q — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 11, 2023

According to the arrest warrant, the 1-year-old had third-degree burns to three different areas of their lower body.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Javion Carr’s arrest, who investigators said is the child’s parent. He is charged with felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

