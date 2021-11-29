Father accused of fatally shooting four children, their grandmother in California

A father is accused of fatally shooting his four children and his mother-in-law late Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Germarcus David, 29, was detained and questioned after he arrived at the Lancaster sheriff's station shortly after deputies found four children and a woman in her fifties dead at a nearby home, statements from the sheriff's department said.

The children, all under 12, had all been shot multiple times in their upper torsos, the statements said. Deputy Tracy Koerner told NBC Los Angeles that one of the children was a girl, and three were boys. One of the boys was an infant.

The woman, who was the grandmother of all the children, was also shot in the upper torso, according to the sheriff's department. All five were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after deputies arrived at about 10:30 p.m.

It's unclear if David has a lawyer. He is being held on $2 million bail and is expected in court on Tuesday.