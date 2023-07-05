Father accused of fracturing infant daughter’s skull is jailed on felony charge

A 37-year-old Dayton father is in jail on a felony charge accusing him of causing a skull fracture to his 5-month-old daughter, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Wednesday.

Aaron Matthew Hoff stands indicted by a county grand jury on one count of endangering children - causing serious physical harm.

The infant’s mother took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital on June 25 because she displayed a depressed skull fracture. A social worker at the hospital notified Dayton police about the child’s injury. An investigation determined the following, Heck said in a prepared statement:

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, the mother went to work and the infant was left in the care of defendant Hoff. About noon, the mother was informed that the child had been injured. She left work to take the child to the hospital.

“This completely innocent 5-month-old little girl suffered severe injury as the hands of her father,” Heck said in a statement. “There is simply no excuse for abusing any child. It is especially disturbing when a parent, a person most responsible for providing care and safety, abuses their own children. Thankfully the infant’s mother took immediate action and brought the infant to the hospital.”

Hoff is being detained in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled for the morning of July 11.

