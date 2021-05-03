Father accused of having son go get gun from car during student fight on school grounds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Pompano Beach man is in legal trouble after he and his son were on campus during a student fight and the son went and retrieved his dad’s gun from the car, according to an arrest report.

Terry Loray, 39, was picking up his son after football practice at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek when the fight broke out. He told his son to go to the car, but the boy returned with a gun to break up the brawl, the report stated.

It happened April 21 at 5050 Wiles Road.

At Loray’s first court appearance Wednesday, defense attorney John James called it a case of self-defense.

“(Loray) never said that he motioned to the son to grab a firearm, just that the son brought it back,” James told the judge. “Obviously, the son was in fear.”

Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder countered that the father and son could have just walked away.

“There’s nothing to indicate that Mr. Loray couldn’t have just joined his son and left the scene altogether,” he said. “The fact that he had his son bring the gun back to the location... this was not an act of self-defense.”

James argued there was nothing in the police report indicating Loray actually told his son to go get the gun.

“Nothing in this probable cause statement says that,” he said. “It says (Loray) was standing in a group of kids trying to get them to stop (fighting), trying to de-escalate the issue.”

Linder said there was no proof anyone else in the crowd was armed and Loray was the one who “introduced a firearm into this situation.”

Loray was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on $2,000 bond.

Loray and his attorney declined to comment on the case Thursday.

