Father accused of killing son after body found dumped on highway, Texas officials say

A man is accused of murder after his son’s body was found on the side of a highway, Texas deputies say.

Cobin Rocio faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence – human corpse in the death of 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson of Channelview, Texas, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 18 Facebook post. Melvin Carraway, a family friend, is also accused of tampering with evidence - human corpse.

“We want to extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Romeo Jimerson and ensure that they know we will continue to pursue justice in this case. I would also like to thank everyone who has taken part in this investigation and helped to bring such a swift resolution to this case,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

McClatchy News was unable to locate a listed attorney for Rocio or Carraway.

Chambers County detectives were called to Interstate 10 on Oct. 13 after a report of a body found.

“Based on observations at the scene, it was apparent that foul play was involved in the victim’s death,” officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the case but did not immediately hear back.

The arrests of Rocio and Carraway came after detectives worked through possible leads and spoke with people who last interacted with Jimerson, officials said.

Both men are being held on $750,000 bond each.

