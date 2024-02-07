Father accused of killing son found not guilty

Feb. 7—A trial that began last week for a Decatur man charged with stabbing his son to death in 2020 ended with the jury returning a verdict of not guilty on Friday.

Raul Rincon, 61, was the only other person inside the apartment at 1502 19th Ave. S.E. where investigating Decatur police officers on June 9, 2020, discovered 23-year-old Brandon Rincon with multiple lacerations and stab wounds, according to a Decatur Police Department press release at the time.

Brandon Rincon was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators recovered a knife with blood on it from inside the apartment, according to a search warrant affidavit. Rincon then voluntarily agreed to go to the police station and speak with detectives. Ahead of his murder trial, Rincon's attorneys sought to block a portion of an interrogation room recording wherein he mumbles to himself.

"While I was pleased with the case we presented because it was a solid one, I am disappointed in the outcome over which we had no control," District Attorney Scott Anderson said. "All we can do is present the evidence."

Birmingham attorneys Michael Hanle and Brett Knight represented Rincon. They said the length of the trial was "average" based on the amount of evidence and the number of witnesses called. On Friday, the jury deliberated for over 90 minutes before reaching a decision.

Rincon had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect but proceeded to trial with a regular not guilty plea. Hanle said their defense strategy focused on making the state prove Rincon's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The jury in Mr. Rincon's case was actively engaged and interested in the testimony and evidence throughout the trial," Hanle said. "We are thankful for the jury's clear message Friday afternoon. Mr. Rincon told the court he was not guilty, and the jury confirmed that fact with their verdict."

Hanle commended Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack for her performance in prosecuting the case.

Anderson said there will be no further investigation into Brandon Rincon's death.

"There were no other suspects, and there never will be any future suspects," he said.

