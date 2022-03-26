Father accused of ‘maliciously’ abusing child jailed on $1 million bond

The Columbia Police Department has charged a father with “maliciously and repeatedly abusing his daughter” with descriptions that match torture.

The department charged Nathan Ginter with child neglect Friday morning. He was jailed at Alvin S. Glenn where a judge gave him a $1 million bond. As of Friday night, Ginter was still in jail.

“This investigation has weighed heavy on the hearts and minds of investigators, many of whom are fathers themselves,” Chief Skip Holbrook said. “The form of abuse to this innocent 3-year-old is horrific and shocking.”

Police arrested Ginter after the mother of their daughter brought her to Lexington Medical Center with “significant” burns to the her lower body, the department said.

The burns caused “severe scarring and disfigurement and are consistent with the use of an electrical control device” which police accused GInter of using.

Lexington Police Department were called in to investigate and turned the case over to Columbia Police Department’s special victim unit after finding out Ginter’s house was on Cleveland Street in Columbia.

After investigating, police said there was “substantial evidence” that Ginter also performed water torture on his daughter.

More arrests are likely, the department said. The Lexington Police Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Child neglect is punishable by 10 years in prison.