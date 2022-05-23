Father of accused murderer charged

May 23—SUNBURY — The father of the man charged in last week's fatal shooting in Sunbury has been charged with three felony counts of hindering the investigation.

Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, of Center Street, will appear before a district judge after Sunbury police charged the 54-year-old with three felony hindering chares. Officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following Thursday's shooting.

Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, 23, was charged on Friday in the shooting death of Kareem Jakes in a convenience store in Sunbury on Thursday.

Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the elder Uhuru spoke with his son after the shooting and drove to Elysburg to retrieve a Blue BMW in which his son was driving after leaving the Penn Jersey Food Mart on May 19, moments after police said he shot and killed Jakes, 30, of Sunbury.

Bremigen said in a criminal complaint the elder Uhuru retrieved the vehicle from Elysburg, before being spotted by police back in Sunbury on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.

When police approached the vehicle they discovered the elder Uhuru driving and took him into custody, Bremigen said.

Police sent out a regional broadcast to other law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle and or the younger Uhuru after the incident that occurred at around 4:15 p.m., Bremigen said.

The elder Uhuru will be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.

Police are also asking the younger Uhuru, who has been on the run for five days, to turn himself in. The younger Uhuru is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Bremigen said an argument inside the convenience store led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Uhuru is asked to call Northumberland County 911, Hare said.