UPDATE Father of accused murderer charged; held on $200,000 bail

May 24—SUNBURY — The father of the man charged in last week's fatal shooting in Sunbury has been charged with three felony counts of hindering the investigation.

Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, of Center Street, was arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday and is being held on $200,000 bail after Sunbury police charged the 54-year-old with three felony hindering charges. Officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following Thursday's shooting.

Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, 23, was charged on Friday in the shooting death of Kareem Jakes in a convenience store in Sunbury on Thursday.

Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the elder Uhuru spoke with his son after the shooting and drove to Elysburg to retrieve a Blue BMW in which his son was driving after leaving the Penn Jersey Food Mart on May 19, moments after police said he shot and killed Jakes, 30, of Sunbury.

Bremigen said in a criminal complaint filed Monday, the elder Uhuru retrieved the vehicle from Elysburg, before being spotted by police back in Sunbury on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.

When police approached the vehicle they discovered the elder Uhuru driving and took him into custody, Bremigen said.

Police sent out a regional broadcast to other law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle and or the younger Uhuru after the incident that occurred at around 4:15 p.m., Bremigen said.

The elder Uhuru, wearing an orange jumpsuit, appeared by video in front of Toomey Monday afternoon where he said very little.

Toomey asked the elder Uhuru questions about himself when it was time to set bail. He told Toomey he has been in Northumberland County since 2005 and has previously been in trouble in 2010 in connection with a drug case. Toomey set the $200,000 cash bail and set a preliminary hearing date for May 31 at 9:15 a.m.