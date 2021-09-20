Father-to-be accused of shooting 3 at Pennsylvania baby shower

Isiah Hampton is being accused of shooting some guests at his baby shower after a riff over transporting gifts.

A father-to-be is being accused of shooting three guests at his baby shower Saturday after a fight over taking out gifts.

In a press release, the Lower Burrell Police Department wrote that officers were dispatched to Kinloch Fire Department for an active shooter inside the firehall. Police encountered 25-year-old Isiah Hampton exiting the event, and he was taken into custody without incident.

“Preliminary investigation shows a family argument began that turned physical then the suspect introduced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun,” authorities said, “firing off rounds which resulted in a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male sustaining gunshot wounds.”

One victim was shot in the torso, a woman was shot in the leg, and the youngest victim was shot in the buttocks. According to reports, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

All victims were transported to area hospitals in Lower Burrell, a town less than 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Hampton is the father of the expected child, and reports indicate he got into an argument with a woman who requested he transport the gifts from the shower. As their altercation turned physical, other guests tried to intervene, and Hampton fell to the ground and pulled out his 9mm handgun, then started shooting. While wrestling with Hampton to get the weapon away from him, one victim was shot in the hand.

Isiah Hampton, 25, of Arnold is the suspect who was arrested after the triple shooting at a baby shower at Kinloch Vol Fire Department. Lower Burrell’s police chief says Hampton is the father of the baby-to-be. The victims are all expected to survive. https://t.co/TJX35pHq2x — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 20, 2021

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, according to TribLive.

Hampton was arraigned Sunday morning via video and remains in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

This is the second recent baby shower marred by gunfire. A pregnant woman was shot and killed after hers in New York City just last week.

Shanice Young, 31, was shot in the head allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, who came to the event to confront her current boyfriend. According to witnesses, the unnamed gunman chased the boyfriend through Young’s apartment building until they reached the street, where Young was putting presents into their car.

Young’s two daughters, ages 15 and 6, witnessed their mom’s murder from the vehicle. The shooter fled the scene, according to police. EMS rushed Young to the Harlem Hospital, where she died.

“I just can’t sleep — I guess I’m in shock,” the victim’s father said. “The whole of Harlem is mourning right now.”

This article features additional reporting by theGrio’s Ny Magee.

