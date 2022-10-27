Father accused of trying to drown 2-year-old daughter at Running Springs camp

A man from San Bernardino locked his 5-year-old son in his car and attempted to drown his 2-year-old daughter at Pali Adventures, a summer camp in the San Bernardino Mountains, sheriff's deputies said. (OnScene.TV)

A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to drown his daughter at a summer camp in the San Bernardino Mountains, authorities said.

Deputies were called at noon to Pali Adventures in Running Springs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

They found that Timothy Ryan Shipman, 42, of San Bernardino "lied his way onto the secure facility, locked his 5-year-old son in his vehicle and attempted to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond on the facility," the Sheriff's Department said.

Camp staffers took the children from Shipman and cared for them until firefighters and deputies arrived, according to the department.

The children were taken to a hospital and were stable Wednesday, deputies said. Shipman was also transported to a hospital for treatment before being released to authorities.

Detectives served a search warrant at Shipman's residence "and obtained evidence related to the investigation," deputies said. Which kind of evidence wasn't disclosed.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked on $1-million bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks station at (909) 336-0600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the WeTip hotline at (800) 782-7463 or at www.WETIP.com.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.