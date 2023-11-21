Father admits to causing infant son's death

Nov. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A father admitted before a Luzerne County judge Tuesday he violently shook his 2-month-old son causing fatal injuries in November 2022.

Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 25, was charged by Plains Township police and county detectives with shaking his son, Jayceon Campbell, while he was playing video games inside his residence on Cleveland Street on Nov. 3, 2022, according to court records.

Jayceon Campbell was initially treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township and transported to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, where the baby died Nov. 20, 2022.

Physicians who evaluated and treated Jayceon Campbell told detectives the brain injuries were consistent with being violently shaken, court records say.

Jacob Campbell told detectives he was playing video games when his son awakened and gave the baby a bottle, only to return playing video games before noticing blood on the infant's nose, according to court records.

In court of a scheduled pre-trial conference Tuesday, assistant district attorneys Carly Levandoski and John Carroll announced a plea agreement was reached with Jacob Campbell and his attorneys, John B. Pike and Sidney Dale May.

Jacob Campbell pled guilty to third-degree murder while prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and simple assault.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement after a lengthy colloquy and scheduled Jacob Campbell to be sentenced Feb. 1. Jacob Campbell could face up to 40 years in state prison.