A father 'breastfed' his newborn when his wife was away with this clever hack

No mom? No problem.

A father found the perfect solution to feed his newborn when she got hungry and her mom wasn't around.

Allen Lamarr Fails Jr. slipped a baby bottle under his shirt and cut a hole so that baby Ava could eat. He shared the video of him doing so to Facebook where it went viral, receiving 18 million views at the time of writing.

Fails Jr. said his wife had stepped out of the house to get something to eat and in that time the baby got hungry. The dad tried to give her a bottle, but said she wouldn't take it and since mom wasn't there to breastfeed he had to figure something out.

"I decided to cut a small hole in my shirt big enough for the bottle nipple to go through and I begin to feed her," Fails Jr. told USA TODAY. "The baby knew something wasn’t the same but she took it because I guess she felt comfortable."

People commented on Fails Jr.'s post either laughing, applauding him for being a great dad or remarking that Ava still knew something was a little off about her feeding.



