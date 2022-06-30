Father arraigned in stabbing of daughter

Jun. 30—MIDDLETON — A Middleton man charged with stabbing his 13-year-old daughter and then his wife inside their Stanley Road home in April again pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges Wednesday.

Paul Kevin Salvaggio, 54, was arrested outside his home on the morning of April 8 after his injured wife called 911.

Salvaggio was indicted in the case by a grand jury last month, which moved the case from Salem District Court to Salem Superior Court.

A gaunt, bearded Salvaggio was brought to court from Bridgewater State Hospital, where he was sent last week.

Prosecutor Kate MacDougall asked Judge Thomas Drechsler to keep Salvaggio in custody without bail until trial as a danger to his family.

If found guilty of the lead charge, armed assault with intent to murder, he could face up to 20 years in state prison. He is also charged with two felony assault and battery counts, involving on a child and involving serious bodily injury.

A motive for the attack on the girl has not been disclosed, and Salvaggio's attorney, Michael Phippen, waived a detention hearing where additional details of the incident could have been released.

The lawyer did ask Drechsler to issue the detention order without prejudice, meaning Phippen or another attorney could come in to request a bail hearing at some point in the future.

A further hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 23, but Salvaggio is not expected to be brought to court for that proceeding.

A GoFundMe set up to assist the girl with the costs of her recovery has exceeded its $150,000 goal.

