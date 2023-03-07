Father arrested after 2-year-old son left in vehicle in Port St. Lucie dies, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE − A man was jailed after police said he forgot to take his 2-year-old son out of a vehicle for several hours Monday and the child died, police stated.

Port St. Lucie police at 1:17 p.m. Monday went to the 1700 block of Southeast Aires Lane regarding a child left in a vehicle for several hours, police stated.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspension:Officer disciplined after improperly handling domestic case nearly 2 months before woman's death

The father, identified as James Fidele, 37, dialed 911 “after discovering he forgot to take his child out of the vehicle when he arrived home earlier this morning,” police stated.

The address is south of Crosstown Parkway and just east of Southwest Airoso Boulevard.

The child was taken to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, an arrest affidavit states. When the child arrived his temperature was 107 degrees.

Midele told investigators he and his girlfriend are operating with one vehicle, and he has been taking five children to school, the affidavit states. He said they left about 6:30 a.m. and dropped several of the children off.

He was supposed to drop the 2-year-old off, but went home.

According to video footage, Midele got home from dropping the children off at 8:10 a.m.

He removed the child from the sport utility vehicle at 1:18 p.m.

Midele said when he found the child, he didn’t know what to do and started pacing. He said he knew the toddler had died.

Gator wary:Nuisance alligator removal permits spike in St. Lucie after 85-year-old woman dies

He called his girlfriend at 1:12 p.m. and told her what happened. Four minutes later he called 911 and was told to remove the child from the vehicle and perform CPR.

“On the 911 recording, James tells dispatch that he forgot his son in the vehicle,” the affidavit states. “He also kept repeating that his son was dead.”

Fidele was arrested on a charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm. Police said the charge is a felony.

Story continues

Fidele was held Tuesday in the St. Lucie County jail on $2,500 bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Fidele’s case was not listed Tuesday morning on the St. Lucie County Clerk’s website, and an attorney representing him could not immediately be determined.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Father arrested after death of 2-year-old son, police say