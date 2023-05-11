Father arrested after 3-month-old found with rib fractures and bruising, police say

A father has been arrested after being accused of abusing his three-month-old baby.

“I wouldn’t hurt my son. I have five kids. I’m not going to hurt a baby,” Christian Markowitz told Channel 9.

Police said Markowitz is now in Rowan County Jail after nurses brought attention to his son’s injuries at an area hospital.

Police told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that the hospital reported finding new and old rib fractures. They also found bruising on the three-month-old’s chest, armpit, and back.

Goetz asked Markowitz what happened as he was being taken into jail on Thursday.

“I love him and I would do anything for him. I’m his primary care. I love him to death I would never do anything on purpose,” Markowitz told Goetz. “I don’t know what happened, exactly what I told that lie detector guy.”

Markowitz said he and his wife, Elizabeth Markowitz, took the baby to the hospital for colic and never noticed any injuries or bruising prior to the visit.

He told Goetz, “They are falsely accusing me of doing it on purpose.”

Elizabeth told Channel 9 that he would never hurt their three-month-old or any of their other four children they have at home on purpose. But she isn’t sure how the baby got the broken ribs.

“I’m not saying he did it and I am not saying he didn’t do it because I am not lying about nothing. I didn’t know what happened but if he did it or something happened but he was scared to tell me because he knows how I’d react; it wasn’t intentional,” Elizabeth Markowitz said.

Markowitz is facing assault, as well as child abuse charges. His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

