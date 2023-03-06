A Redding man was arrested after police were called to his home and found his 2-month-old son unconscious and not breathing.

Redding police said the man, Frankielee Cooley, 29, called 911 shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived they found the boy had a pulse but was not breathing.

Officers administered first aid and the child began breathing again. Medics arrived and took the infant to the hospital, where he was found to have multiple brain bleeds, "indicitative of child abuse," police said.

While police were investigating the incident, Cooley allegedly admitted he was frustrated and shook the child because the baby would not stop crying, police said.

"The infant’s mother intervened and stopped the abuse. The infant then stopped breathing and appeared lifeless," police said.

Cooley was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury. The child was transferred to a hospital outside the Shasta County area and was in critical condition.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Father arrested, accused of shaking infant son unconscious