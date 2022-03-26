Father arrested for allegedly killing son’s murder suspect on way to New Orleans court

Bokio B. Johnson was arrested by New Orleans police in connection with the murder of Hollis Carter (New Orleans Police Department)

A New Orleans man has been charged with the drive-by shooting of a man who allegedly killed his son and step-daughter.

Bokio B. Johnson is accused of killing Hollis Carter and wounding his mother as he was driving to a court appearance Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

Mr Carter allegedly confessed to the 2021 double homicide of step-siblings Caleb Johnson, 18, and Breyiana Brown, 25.

New Orleans police said they arrested Mr Johnson after executing a search warrant at his home.

“After interview, Johnson was determined to be the perpetrator in this incident and was placed under arrest,” a statement from New Orleans police said.

Mr Johnson was booked Friday at the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence, and attempted second-degree murder - the same charges that Mr Carter had faced.

Police said a gunman in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into his sedan.

After Mr Carter was shot and killed, his attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway was a case of “street justice”.

“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure in this case,” Mr Fuller said.

Mr Fuller said the shootings had deprived his client of the chance to clear his name.

He claimed that Mr Carter had confessed to the March 2021 double homicide at the Cypress Run apartments in New Orleans’ Algiers section, because he was afraid of the true killer.

“He doesn’t deserve to have his obituary tainted by what were basically false charges,” Mr Fuller told NOLA.com

“He was a good kid. He was working at a restaurant. He was abiding by all of the restriction required by a defendant who’s out on bond. He was loved by his family. This is tragic.”