Father arrested after baby found in critical condition at Pineville home

A father is being accused of injuring his infant who showed "minimum signs of life" when Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical emergency call on Nov. 11.

The call came from a house in the 3300 block of Ann Street in Pineville, according to a news release. Deputies found first responders at the scene, who told them about the baby's condition and that Acadian Ambulance had taken the infant to a hospital.

The child's father, 20-year-old Trent Michael Lindsay, said the baby had been sleeping while he was outside, "and when he returned, he found the child unresponsive," reads the release.

Update: Louisiana Tech University stabbing victim dies Tuesday

Rapides, Vernon cases: Rapides Sheriff's deputy 'severely' injured in crash during auto thefts investigation

Deputies found apparent inconsistencies in Lindsay's story. Detectives began investigating and "confirmed the injuries sustained by the child were inconsistent with the story provided by the father," it reads.

The child remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Lindsay was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles and child desertion. He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 with bail set at $210,000.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pineville dad arrested after baby found with 'minimum signs of life'