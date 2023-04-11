Father arrested, charged for allegedly shooting adult son to death in Kansas City home

A 54-year-old man is accused of shooting his 21-year-old son to death in their home in Kansas City’s East Blue Valley neighborhood.

Prosecutors charged Jose P. Pilar, of Kansas City, with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Raul Sanchez. As of Monday, Pilar was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

On April 1, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue on a reported shooting. Responding officers found the door to a residence ajar and signs of a crime scene.

Police were later told that Sanchez, the 21-year-old shooting victim, had been taken to North Kansas City Hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead there.

Witnesses told police the pair were drinking and then arguing on the front porch that night about having a family friend over to visit. It somehow spiraled toward violence, according to court documents, after both came back in the house.

One witness told police she heard the sound of a gun being loaded and saw Pilar shoot Sanchez. Afterward, Pilar allegedly left the house while threatening to shoot himself.

Others also described hearing gunfire and finding Sanchez in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds. Family members picked him up and took him to the hospital, according to court documents.

The charges were filed April 4 in Jackson County Circuit Court under seal. Charging documents were made public Monday following Pilar’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Pilar was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing April 17.