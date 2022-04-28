Father arrested after child shoots self while playing with gun in Middletown

A father is facing charges after his 5-year-old shot himself while playing with a gun in Middletown Wednesday night.

Middletown crews were called to the 800 block of 10th Avenue at 7:11 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.

When on the scene, crews found a boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg, according to our news partners at WCPO.

An investigation found that the boy was playing with a gun that he found in his father’s bedroom and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged with felony endangering children.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Bender at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.















