Father arrested in connection with missing New Hampshire 7-year-old

The father of missing New Hampshire child Harmony Montgomery has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, Manchester, New Hampshire police announced Wednesday. Adam Montgomery, age 31, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault from a 2019 incident with Harmony.

Montgomery was also charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, but has not been directly charged with Harmony's disappearance.

Police continue to search for 7-year-old Harmony, who was only reported missing in the last week of December — even though she was last seen in 2019. No additional information has been released about the investigation but police say they have spoken with members of the Montgomery family.

/ Credit: Manchester, New Hampshire police department

"At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony," Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement.

Harmony is described as a White 7-year-old girl, around 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with "blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses," according to officials.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to call the Manchester tip line at 603-203-6060. A combined reward of $33,000 dollars has been offered for information or knowledge leading to her whereabouts.

