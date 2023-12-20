Father arrested in connection with shooting death of 2-year-old daughter in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police arrested a 28-year-old man on murder and child abuse charges Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Police said in a news release that investigators determined Christopher Gamble “was responsible for the shooting death” of Charlee Gamble, the 2-year-old girl who was shot and killed Sunday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Gamble was taken to Central Booking on Wednesday and charged with a total of 12 counts, including several firearms offenses as well as child abuse and first- and second-degree murder and assault. He was also charged with evidence tampering.

No attorney information for Gamble was immediately available Wednesday in online court records.

Police said earlier this week that officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday evening to a hospital for a report of a young child with a gunshot wound. The girl was shot at Gamble’s residence in the Glen neighborhood, on the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue, police said Wednesday. Charlee, who was less than a month from her third birthday, died at the hospital.

After the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called for a look at “the adults around that child” in the investigation, saying that “there is no way on earth” that the toddler should have died from a gunshot she suffered “in a place full of people that loved that young person.”

This story might be updated.