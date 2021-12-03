Father arrested in death of 22-month-old son who overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine

A New York father has been arrested in the death of his 22-month-old son who overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine earlier this year, according to police. Anthony Rosa, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with the death of Charles Rosa-Velloso, New York City police said.

Anthony Rosa, the 51-year-old father to baby Charles Rosa-Velloso, was charged with reckless manslaughter. (NBC4 New York)

The child was found lying face down on a bed, unconscious and unresponsive when police responded to a 911 call shortly after 4 a.m. on June 17.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of "fentanyl, p-Fluorofentanyl, and cocaine." The boy's death was ruled a homicide.

Rosa was with his son the day he died, as the mother was giving birth to another child at a hospital, sources told NBC New York. During the time with the father, the child somehow ingested the drugs.

Rosa has a lengthy criminal record going back to 1990 with multiple drug-related charges, according to NBC New York.

It was not clear Friday if Rosa had an attorney. Lawyer information was not immediately available.