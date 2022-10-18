Father arrested after gun under his pillow goes off, kills his 2-year-old son, police say

A DeKalb County father has been arrested after a gun he kept under his pillow went off, shooting and killing his 2-year-old son.

DeKalb County police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at a home on Glen Hollow Circle.

The father, 23-year-old Tyquontae Brunson, took his son, Sekani, to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the toddler was sleeping in bed with Brunson when the gun went off.

Brunson has been charged with 2nd-degree cruelty to children and 2nd-degree murder.

