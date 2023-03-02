Father arrested after killing daughter, ex-girlfriend, two others in Florida, sheriff says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Rockledge father was arrested Wednesday after he killed his 15-year-old daughter, ex-girlfriend and two others in a home near Cocoa, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, a woman he was in a previous relationship with, according to Ivey.

Gigante also allegedly killed Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36, Ivey said in a Facebook live video.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they face this most difficult time,” Ivey said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through having lost their entire family in this capacity.”

Deputies responded to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue and Canaveral Groves shortly before 2 a.m. and found the bodies. Two children, ages nine and six, were at the home and were not hurt, Ivey said. One of two surviving children called a relative to report what had happened inside the house.

A motive for the killings has not been determined.

Ivey described Gigante as “an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past.”

He said Gigante was arrested in 2005 for domestic violence and battery. He was also arrested in 2008 for multiple counts of cruelty to animals; and arrested in 2012 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

“I’ve said this before: if you are the capacity of a person that you can harm an animal, you will hurt a human being and this individual is living proof of that statement,” he said. “He should have never been on the streets where he could harm his family or anyone else.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

