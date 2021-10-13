Father arrested after toddler shoots mother during Zoom call with gun found in Paw Patrol backpack

The father of a two-year-old boy in Florida who investigators say fatally shot his mother in the head in August was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm, local police announced Tuesday.

Investigators said the two-year-old found a loaded gun in his Paw Patrol backpack, took it out, and killed his mother Shamaya Lynn, 21, by firing a single shot into her head while she was on a work Zoom call on Aug. 11.

The child's father and Lynn's boyfriend, 22-year-old Veondre Avery, was the owner of the firearm, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office. He called 911 after he said he got home and discovered Lynn with the gunshot wound.

“I literally just got home, and I come in the room ... My girlfriend who was working on the computer, she’s just laid back, and there’s blood everywhere,” Avery told the operator, according to the Associated Press.

A woman on the Zoom call said she saw the child in the background and heard a noise before Lynn disappeared from view. The woman also called 911.

Altamonte Springs Police reported to the home. After EMS arrived, they declared Lynn dead at the scene.

The police in August said the paramedics and officers did their best in "rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.”

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said in a press release that forensic evidence clearly showed the child "possessed and independently fired the weapon." According to officials, there was another child in the house at the time of the shooting.

Avery is being held at Seminole County Jail without bond. No trial date has been set.

