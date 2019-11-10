Father of Atatiana Jefferson dies of heart attack, family spokesperson says

The father of Atatiana Jefferson, the black woman who was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer in her home while she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew, died of a heart attack, a family spokesperson confirmed late Saturday.

Marquis Jefferson died Saturday at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, spokesman Bruce Carter told USA TODAY. He was 59.

"Please keep his family in your prayers and tonight make sure you hug and tell your loved ones how much you love them," Carter said in a statement.

Aaron Dean, a white police officer, shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, 28, while responding to a neighbor's call that her door was open late at night. Dean was charged with murder after resigning from the force.

Following his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter’s aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.

