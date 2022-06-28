NEW: Father who attacked his son’s accused killer in open court is released from jail early

The father who attacked the defendant accused of killing the father’s 3-year-old son was released from jail Monday, two days short of the seven days a judge ordered him to serve for igniting a brawl during a pretrial hearing.

Antonio Hughes has not been charged with any other crimes related to the fracas in the Hamilton County Common Pleas courtroom, our news partners at WCPO.com reported Monday evening.

The judge in the case ordered Hughes to serve seven days in jail on a charge of contempt of court stemming from the attack on Desean Brown, which occurred Thursday.

Hughes, who was sitting just behind Brown, lept from his seat and punched Brown in the head and neck repeatedly before Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom could get hold of him. They placed Hughes in handcuffs and helped him to his feet when he lunged at Brown before officers took him out of the courtroom.

Brown is accused of murder in the death of Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and murder for putting her son, 3-year-old Nylo, into the Ohio River while he was alive, in December 2020.

Nylo was Hughes’s son. His body has not been recovered.





Brown could be sentenced to death if convicted as charged.



