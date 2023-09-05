Father of baby who died after fentanyl found in system was a known user, police say

A west Valley man that was charged in the overdose death of his 1-year-old son was a known fentanyl user, according to court documents.

Surprise police arrested Roderick Begay, 37, after his son was found to have fentanyl in his system on Saturday and subsequently died from an apparent brain death on Sunday.

Court documents indicate that Begay was a known fentanyl user and had the blue pills located within distance of the boy. He also had other drug paraphernalia in and around his residence, according to court documents.

Begay was charged with manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor.

How did this happen?

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Surprise police arrived at a residence near Bullard Avenue and Cactus where Surprise Fire-Medical Department was giving medical attention to a 1-year-old boy, who was lying on a kitchen table.

The medical personnel were called because the boy was not breathing.

Begay and his wife said they brought the boy downstairs to give him CPR, according to court documents. Surprise fire officials stated the boy had no pulse and was not breathing so they began life-saving measures.

The couple told police that the boy sleeps in a crib, which is in their master bedroom. Around 3 a.m., the two said they woke up to the boy wheezing and crying, court documents show.

They said they picked the boy up to calm him down. Then, after some time, they said they brought him into bed with them so they could go back to sleep, according to court records.

Fake pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix division.

By that time, the parents said that the boy's breathing had returned to normal and he was crawling around in bed and lying on them. Court documents show that the two couple fell asleep around 4 a.m.

When they woke up just before 8 a.m., they said the boy was not breathing. According to court documents, there were no reports of the boy being sick before this incident.

After the initial medical response, the boy was taken to a hospital for further treatment. There, the medical staff were able to detect a pulse.

The staff told police that the boy had traces of fentanyl in his system, according to court documents.

Police noted in those documents that the boy's grandmother found a small blue pill on the bathroom floor a couple of months ago. Begay was a known fentanyl user, police said in court documents.

After search warrants were granted for Begay's residence, police searched and found a white jewelry box with small blue pills located in a room designated as an office, court documents show.

Fentanyl bags that were taken by the Yavapai sheriff's office.

The arresting officer wrote that based on their training and experience, the pills contained fentanyl.

Police also found a broken glass pipe with burnt black marks in the front yard and an intact glass pipe with burnt black marks in a medicine cabinet in the master bathroom, according to court documents.

Based on their training and experience, the arresting officer wrote that glass pipes are used to smoke methamphetamine.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Begay's 2016 Ford F-150. Inside, court documents show that police found five small blue pills, a baggie with a smashed blue pill, apparent methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Begay is prohibited from possessing firearms, police stated in court documents.

Police stated Begay admitted in an interview that the blue pills found in the jewelry box were fentanyl and belonged to him, according to court documents. Police stated Begay also admitted that he consistently used the drug for chronic back pain, documents show.

The drug was not prescribed to Begay and he would buy them illegally, according to court documents.

Begay mentioned to police that he placed a fentanyl patch on himself on Friday in the master bedroom where the boy sleeps, court documents show.

He also confirmed that the small box from the office had multiple fentanyl pills inside it, according to court documents. Begay told police that he thought about throwing the box away but decided to keep them in case he needed them — he left it out on a desk, court documents show.

That desk was within reaching distance of the boy, according to court documents.

Begay's wife, the boy's mother, was interviewed and told police that Begay used what he stated to be Percocet, a common pill that contains fentanyl, court documents show. She is currently nine months pregnant with another child and denied using drugs of any kind to police.

On Saturday, the one-year-old boy was put on life support. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, he was pronounced dead and Begay was arrested.

Begay's next court hearing is Sept. 8 in Maricopa County's South Court Tower.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Father of baby who died of overdose was a known fentanyl user