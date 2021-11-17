Father of baby fatally mauled by pit bull was enraged before he set New London house on fire, warrant says

Some seven hours after the family pit bull killed his newborn baby, an enraged Timothy Settles set fire to a New London house where he had argued over who was responsible for the tragedy, a newly released court document shows.

The heated, but brief, argument broke out only a few hours before the blaze, which injured no one. Settles was drinking outside the house and arguing about whose fault it was the dog ripped his son from the arms of Settles’ mother in Norwich the night before, fatally injuring his and his girlfriend’s big-eyed, 1-month-old baby, Carter. Alcohol fueled his anger, investigators say.

“You can’t blame my mother,” Timothy Settles shouted during the argument with the mother of his baby and her friends, his mother told investigators. Sheila Settles had been waiting for her son in a nearby car and could hear the heated exchange, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Timothy Settles, 33, of Merchant Street in Norwich, disappeared after the fire and couldn’t be found for months, police say. He eventually surfaced and was arrested last week on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. He was in custody at the Corrigan Correctional Center Wednesday on $510,500 bail, prison records show.

The warrant gives the first explanation of how the house that burned in New London early on May 11 was connected to the deadly dog attack in Norwich the night before.

Deadly mauling

According to police and the affidavit, Settles’ girlfriend, Jerren MK Johnson, was with her baby and Settles’ mother at Johnson’s home on McKinley Avenue in Norwich the night of the May 10 tragedy. Sheila Settles had come up from New York City to visit; Timothy Settles was not there.

Johnson was in the kitchen cooking and Sheila Settles was holding her grandson when the family’s dog, a pit bull mix, “attacked the baby and ripped him out of her arms,” the warrant says. Police said the dog, which has been euthanized, was not provoked; the family had the 8-year-old dog since it was a puppy.

The baby suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said at the time.

After he learned of his newborn’s death, Timothy Settles drove his mother in her car to the multifamily house on Rosemary Street in New London where Johnson’s best friend, Tanzy Hazel, lived, the warrant says. He knew Johnson, his girlfriend, was with her.

Settles gave the mother of his baby a hug, and the three talked outside, it says. Sheila Settles told investigators that she waited in the car with the window open, and a short time after their arrival she could hear an argument between her son and some of the people on the porch. It was about 1:30 a.m.

She couldn’t hear the entire argument, but Sheila Settles told police “she did hear Timothy raise his voice and say, ‘You can’t blame my mother.’” Her son then returned to the car and drove a short distance to a Holiday Inn which she later learned was in New London, the warrant says.

They sat in the car while she tried to make arrangements to have a relative send them money so they could get a room. She was having trouble getting the cellphone app to work, however, the warrant says.

In the meantime, she learned her son had grabbed several bottles of alcohol earlier when he went to the McKinley Street home where the attack had occurred, according to the warrant.

“Sheila stated that while they were in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, Timothy was drinking, getting angry, then he started smashing bottles in the parking lot of the hotel,” the warrant says.

‘Concerned for their safety’

She told police her son has become violent with her in the past when he was drunk, and she believed his drinking was making him “unable to act reasonably.” So she secretly called 911 to get help calming him down, the warrant says.

Before police arrived, Settles decided he was going to drive back to the Rosemary Street house because he couldn’t get a hold of his girlfriend on the phone, it says.

“Sheila stated that she was concerned for their safety and tried to talk with Timothy, but he began talking about crashing the car and/or running people over,” the warrant says.

When they arrived at the house in New London about 3:10 a.m., Timothy began pounding on the door, “but no one was answering and that seemed to anger him more,” his mother told police. “She stated that at this time she was becoming so frightened by her son’s actions that she jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, heading back to her residence in New York City,” according to the warrant.

Johnson and Hazel were not at the home. An upper-floor resident went down to see who was banging on the door and talked to Settles, who “appeared upset” and showed her a picture of his son Carter. He told the woman that his infant had died the day before, the warrant says.

The woman called Hazel while her cell was on speaker phone, and when she answered, Hazel said to tell Settles she was not there and to call the police if he refuses to leave. The resident then told Settles he’d have to leave and she locked the building’s interior door, leaving the exterior door to the porch and hallway outside Hazel’s first-floor apartment unlocked.

‘House was on fire’

The woman went back upstairs and watched TV for a while “when she realized the house was on fire,” the warrant says. She called the fire department and was able to get her elderly mother out of the house. The building was not a total loss; the heaviest damage was in the front part of the house.

Surveillance video from a nearby business confirmed that Settles was at the scene of the Rosemary Street house around the time of the fire, the warrant says.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday if Settles has a lawyer. He didn’t meet the financial threshold for representation by a public defender at his arraignment, said Sean Kelly, supervisory assistant public defender at Superior Court in New London, so Kelly couldn’t comment specifically on the case.

Generally speaking, “it was a tragic circumstance,” Kelly said. “It’s a bad scenario all around.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.