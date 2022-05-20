Father who was beaten and ‘left for dead’ near Chicago Chinatown wakes up from coma

A father who was brutally beaten and “left for dead” near Chinatown in Chicago last month recently woke up from his coma.

Jin Yut Lew was transferred to a long-term care center, according to his family.

The 61-year-old Chinese chef was previously diagnosed with severe brain trauma and underwent brain surgeries after he was carjacked, robbed and brutally beaten in the head with a blunt object on April 7.

Lew was found “incoherent and bleeding from the head” by street cleaners on a sidewalk near the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to the police. His life-threatening injuries were previously reported to possibly result in permanent brain damage.

The victim’s family said doctors are pleased with his progress. While his memory and speech are not back, Lew can now follow commands with his hands and respond to some questions with head nods.

Lew immigrated to the U.S. from China in the early 1980s and has worked as the head chef at Chi Tung Restaurant in Evergreen Park for decades.

No arrests in relation to the assault have been made.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Individuals are asked to contact 1-800-535-STOP for any tips. Additionally, a Northwest Side activist is also offering a $5,000 reward.

