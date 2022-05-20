A Father Bought Bugattis For Each Of His Six Kids

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And for good measure, he bought two for himself…

An anonymous father of six visited Bugatti’s headquarters in France recently, taking delivery of eight cars. That’s right, the man got two for himself (or maybe one for the wife) and a car for each of his children. Even Jay Leno would admit that’s insane.

Apparently, the unnamed customer not only bought a Bugatti for each kid, they all accompanied him on the trip to Molsheim, France to take delivery. That sounds like a pretty swanky trip to us.

The father bought for himself a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, a model created to commemorate Bugatti breaking the 300 mph street car speed. With just 30 made, these more aerodynamic versions of the French hypercar are quite collectable.

As if that isn’t enough, the unnamed father also bought a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition. If you thought the other model was rare, only 8 of these were ever made. Back in 2013 one of them set the record for the world’s fastest production car, hitting 254.05 mph. It was also the world’s fastest production convertible at the time.

So you must be wondering what kind of Bugattis this man bought for his children? Well, since none of them are old enough to drive yet, he went with the Baby II for all six. A tribute to the classic Bugatti Baby, a creation Ettore Bugatti gifted to his youngest son Roland, they’re a 75% scale, fully-electric recreation of the Bugatti Type 35. We think these kids are super lucky. And if you think these smaller cars were cheap, well they’re not as expensive as a Chiron, know they start at $40,000. The man bought 6 of these, but we think it wasn’t that much money relative to his financial means.

The kids opted to get their Bugatti Baby IIs in different colors: Orange, Yellow, White, Green, Red, and Blue. That makes telling which one belongs to each kid pretty simple.

