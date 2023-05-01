Father of boy, 9, killed in Texas shooting says he died trying to protect his mom

The heartbroken father of a 9-year-old boy killed by a suspected gunman in a mass shooting in the family's home said his son died trying to protect his mother.

Wilson Garcia's son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, was the youngest of five people who were killed in rural Cleveland, Texas, on April 28 when police said a neighbor armed with an AR-15 stormed into their home and opened fire.

As he tearfully returned to the scene of the shooting, Garcia told NBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson in Spanish that his son saw his mother, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, fall from the gunfire and ran toward her to try to protect her.

Daniel Enrique Laso (Courtesy Cleveland ISD)

"My heart is with this 8-year-old little boy," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said at a press conference. "I don't care if he was here legally. I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county." (Authorities later clarified that the boy was 9, not 8.)

A manhunt is ongoing for Francisco Oropesa, 38, whom police said shot five neighbors execution-style after one of them complained that gunfire coming from his property was keeping a baby awake.

Garcia was asked if he thinks Oropesa will be caught.

"I hope so," he said in Spanish.

The others killed in the attack were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18. All the victims are believed to be from Honduras, police said.

Three other children were found at the scene covered in blood but alive after being shielded by the bodies of their loved ones, police said.

"There was two females in the bedroom that were laying on top of juvenile children, in my opinion, to keep them children safe," Capers said.

Police said right now they have "zero leads" on the whereabouts of Oropesa. Authorities found Oropesa's cell phone and some of his clothing in a wooded area on April 29 before police dogs lost the scent, police said.

An $80,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to Oropesa's arrest. He eluded a dragnet of more than 150 law enforcement officers on April 29, and more than 250 officers have been combing the rural county in search of him.

Police said anyone who spots him should not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.

"There’s always a danger when you’ve got a guy who’s just shot five people in the head execution-style," Capers said.

