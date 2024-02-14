Father, brothers accused of narcotics, obstruction of justice conspiracies federally charged

Two Montgomery County brothers who were arrested following pre-drawn FBI raids last month and their father are facing federal conspiracy charges.

Chase Crump, 34, of Centerville; Colin Crump, 32, of Centerville; and Mark Crump, 56, of Englewood, were indicted by a federal grand jury and arraigned in federal court this week, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Brothers Chase and Collin were arrested by the FBI last month.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pre-dawn raids by FBI on 3 Montgomery County homes leads to 2 arrests

News Center 7 was the only news station in court when Chase and Colin went before a judge for the first time last month.

The brothers are accused of conspiring to distribute more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 100 grams of fentanyl analogue, and cocaine. Between November 2023 and January 2024, they allegedly trafficked drugs in Miamisburg, Englewood, Franklin, Centerville, and Cincinnati.

In court records previously obtained by News Center 7, the FBI said an undercover officer bought $33,000 worth of drugs from Chase in January. After the buy, agents followed him back to an apartment at the Steeplechase Apartment Complex in Centerville, a unit they believed he was using to store and distribute drugs.

>> Paralyzed senior makes emotional return to Ohio high school

On Jan. 25, they raided that unit and arrested Colin after he jumped out a of second-story window at the complex. Investigators believed he was there to guard the drugs. A little more than a pound of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl was found inside.

The FBI also went to Crump’s parent’s house in Englewood, where they found drugs and a gun.

The brothers also allegedly conspired with their father, Mark, on jail calls to obstruct the investigation.

Chase and Colin have been charged with a narcotic conspiracy and maintaining drug-involved premises. All three men were charged with conspiring to obstruct justice, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.