Father brought up on felony after allegedly breaking into son's business

Oct. 10—A 78-year-old Flathead Valley man faces a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into his son's Kalispell-area business Oct. 4 and leaving with a checkbook, rent check and a .38 caliber revolver.

Gary Leroy Bradford is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center with bail set at $40,000. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 26 for his arraignment.

Authorities began investigating the alleged burglary at the Rocky Cliff Drive business on the morning of Oct. 5, according to court documents. The firm's owner told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that his father, who lives nearby but is not allowed on company property, broke into the building about 11:29 p.m. the night prior, court documents said. He also provided surveillance footage.

The video allegedly showed Bradford walking from his property to the business. The footage also allegedly captured Bradford taking items inside before returning to his land.

The owner told investigators that the objects missing included his personal checkbook, his INA .38 special revolver and a rent check from a tenant, according to court documents. The door handle to the front office was damaged in the burglary, court documents said.

Bradford allegedly acknowledged likely going inside the building when contacted by deputies and let investigators inside his home to look for the missing items, according to court documents. A search allegedly turned up the personal checkbook, but not the revolver or the rent check.

If convicted, Bradford faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

